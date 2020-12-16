Our quick and dry breaking is coming to an end here shortly! The next system is rolling in bringing mostly rain to the Spokane area around this evening. For the mountains, more snow is on the way. In fact, Winter Weather Advisories are set and in place until early Friday morning. If you did have plans to travel across the passes please be prepared for winter travel.
Daytime highs are set for the upper 30s today and will continue to rise into the 40s as we push into the weekend. Tomorrow temperatures should be slightly warmer. The metro will sit under mostly cloudy skies with a chance for some mixed precipitation. Winds are expected to pick up too with gusts around 20-25mph at times.
