Bundle up and enjoy the sunshine! Daytime highs Thursday will be in the upper 30's and low 40's.
 
Daytime highs will continue to moderate into next week, with daytime highs popping up into the 40's, and overnight lows in 30's. 
 
Our next system moves in Friday, bringing the chance of light mountain snow into Saturday. The valleys will just see spotty chances for a rain/snow mix through the first half of the weekend. 
 
A stronger system moves in Saturday night into Sunday. This system will deliver a more likely chance of mountain snow for the Cascade mountains and North and Central Idaho above 3500' and widespread rain to the lower elevations. 

