On Sunday, our forecast finally ramps up. We've been talking about this storm all week and it's finally here. Strong gusty winds and rainy conditions control our forecast. Expect steady rainfall and gusts up to 40 MPH across the majority of the Inland Northwest on Sunday.
With this, we have a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 AM on Sunday until 5 AM on Monday. Areas above 5,000 feet could see 7 to 12 inches of snow (specifically Washington Pass).
We hang on to chances for some much-needed moisture for the next 7 days. Hopefully, this will help alleviate us from the drought conditions we continue to see. Along the lines of temperatures for the next 7 days, they hold steady in the low to mid 50s.