Frosty mornings and beautiful Fall afternoons continue on Tuesday. Don't get too used to this as our next system moves through on Wednesday. This will drop temperatures into the 40's and bring snow chances into our forecast.
Grab your winter coat!
- Jessica Raney Weekend Weather Forecaster
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
37°F
Clear
55°F / 29°F
11 PM
37°F
12 AM
35°F
1 AM
34°F
2 AM
34°F
3 AM
32°F
