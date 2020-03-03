SPOKANE, Wash. - If you know any kids in the foster system, we've got a fun new way to surprise them on their birthday.
How does a beautiful homemade cake sound? "Grace and Cakes" is a new non-profit in Spokane that's dedicated to making foster children feel extra special on their birthday, with cakes that are over-the-top and 100% free.
Grace and Cakes was started by a Lisa Repp, who's got a heart for baking, but an even bigger heart for letting foster kids know how much they're cared for. The non-profit started back in October and foster parents or friends can submit a child's name online, with their birth date. Every month, two children get randomly selected for a homemade cake.
So far, 10 foster children have received a cake, but Lisa is hoping to spread the word and get more children's names on the birthday list.
"That's our biggest push, helping these kids know that they're loved and cherished," Repp said. "Even though they may be shifting around and be in a very confusing place, we acknowledge them and recognize them. Let's celebrate that with a birthday cake."
Repp works mostly off donations from bakeries, but would appreciate any flour, sugar, or other kitchen supplies to help with the cake baking process. If you'd like to donate, here is a link to her "wish list": https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/KWO1Z0QHGV4S?ref_=wl_share
If you'd like to submit a foster child for a birthday cake, here is the link for that: https://www.graceandcakes.com/
