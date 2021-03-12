If you are headed out for dinner tonight conditions are looking pretty nice for you with mostly clear skies in place. Don't forget to bring the jacket along with you! As we push into the overnight hours we drop down to right around freezing.
Don't worry, tomorrow daytime highs rebound. In fact, they are expected to be slightly warmer than what we saw out there today. For Spokane, we will look for temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. To put things into perspective normally this time of the year we finish out the day in the upper 40s.
Some changes arrive Sunday with our next system pushing in. If you're like me and you have a tee time set for Sunday there's no need to panic. It doesn't look like our chance to see showers hits us until late Sunday night. You can expect some increasing cloud coverage ahead of that system.