Grain elevator is on fire in Winona, WA in Whitman County
According to the Colfax Fire Department, they are letting it burn due to high wind conditions, but say that decision may change.
There's some rail cars in the way which is complicating things and forcing their decision to let it burn.
A smaller fire has also been pictured near the grain elevator fire but there is no word on if the two fires are connected.
There is no word on the cause.
