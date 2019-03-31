LOS ANGELES - The Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed in a Los Angeles shooting Sunday afternoon.
NBC News reports two other men were also in serious condition after the shooting outside Hussle's Los Angeles clothing store, Marathon Clothing.
No additional information about the shooting was immediately available. However, a few hours earlier, Hussle, 33, who's real name was Ermias Ashgedom, had tweeted, "Having strong enemies is a blessing."
Hussle's debut studio album, "Victory Lap" was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year's Grammy Awards.