SPOKANE, Wash. - Hamilton Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is coming to Spokane to perform at Whitworth's fall President's Leadership Forum Concert this October.
The concert, to be held Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Theater, will feature two sets from Odom and the Spokane Symphony with direction from Music Director and Conductor James Lowe.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming Leslie Odom, Jr. to Whitworth and to perform with the Spokane Symphony,” Whitworth Interim President-Elect Scott McQuilkin said. “His talents are immense, as a Tony Award winner for Hamilton, a Grammy Award winner, and most recently an Academy Award nominee. I believe this event will be a special opportunity for our community. Mr. Odom’s appearance aligns with the celebration of the university’s $155 million fundraising effort, The Campaign for Whitworth, for which the Cowles Music Center was a signature facility. We opened the public phase of the campaign celebrating the musical arts. We will close the campaign in similar fashion.”
Tickets can be purchased from the Fox Theater.