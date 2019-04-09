Grand Ave in Pullman now open after Tuesday night flooding Apr 9, 2019 Updated 6 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Watch again Rob Curry The Latah County Sheriff says that flooding is bad around the county. He says if you don't need to go out, stay home until road crews have a chance to clear the roads. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save UPDATE: April 10, 2019 5:00 a.m.KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson reports that Grand Ave. is now open in Pullman after flooding the major road Tuesday night. Watch again City crews will be conducting a sweep of the street Wednesday morning. Grand is back open after MAJOR flooding last night in Pullman. City crew said they’re going to be doing another sweep up soon @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/DV3wz2MYoZ— KHQ Stephanie Stevenson (@KhqStevenson) April 10, 2019 KHQ's Noelle Lashley tweeted out photos showing flooding damage at a SNAP fitness in Pullman on Grand Avenue. Look at the flood damage at Snap Fitness on Grand Ave. in Pullman! The flood waters have gone down, but the businesses along this street are dealing with what those waters left behind. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/bajn6OxSB2— Noelle Lashley (@noellelashley) April 10, 2019Tuesday night's flooding is the worst the area has seen since 1996. Stay Tuned for more updates as they become available. UPDATE: April 10, 2019 3:30 a.m.The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Flood Advisory for west central Latah County in north Idaho and east central Whitman County on the Palouse until at least 7:00 a.m. Wednesday as flooding continues along Missouri Flat Creek as well as near the South Fork of the Palouse River.Law enforcement in Latah County is also reporter minor flooding occurring near Paradise Creek in Moscow.The Latah County Sheriff's Office urged residents that don't need to be out on the roadways on Wednesday to stay home until crews have an opportunity to make sure the roads are safe. Tune into KHQ Wednesday morning for the very latest, including live reports from Pullman on The Wake Up Show. Previous Coverage: LATAH COUNTY - The Latah County Sheriff says there is flooding around the county. He recommends that if residents don't need to travel on Wednesday they should stay home until crews have a chance to clear the roads and make sure they are safe. The National Weather Service has extended a flood advisory until midnight for the smaller rivers/creeks in the Pullman/Moscow area. Watch again PREVIOUS COVERAGE - The city of Pullman Police Department is asking people to avoid North Grand Ave. They say evacuation procedures are underway to help people get out of businesses and cars. Pullman Police ask those who don't need to go out to stay home and stay safe. Be safe Cougs! Grand Avenue is flooded 😬 Avoid the road and travel safe - follow @PullmanPolice for updates 📲 pic.twitter.com/Uy7tNkyJL4— The Coug (@TheCoug_) April 10, 2019 Many roads in the area are closed until further notice. Close 1 of 5 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save COURTESY: Facebook/Palouse Habitat Surplus in Moscow Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Flooding in Moscow, ID 1 of 5 COURTESY: Facebook/Palouse Habitat Surplus in Moscow PREVIOUS COVERAGE: PULLMAN - A flood warning is now in place for the Palouse. Paradise Creek and the Palouse River in Moscow are affecting Latah and Whitman Counties. The creek is already surpassed flooding stage and could reach moderate flood stages. Minor flooding is also expected near Potlatch, according to the National Weather Service. Watch again If Paradise Creek reaches 10 feet, water will be up to the homes near the intersection of Bridge and Hillcrest along with the intersection at 5th and Roosevelt will be flooded. MOSCOW - A flood watch has been issued for the Latah and Whitman Counties. Paradise Creek in Moscow is expected to be pushed past the flood stage of 9.2 feet, late Tuesday night and early into Wednesday morning. A sharp increase in rainfall is expected and according to the National Weather Service, there is a good chance the river will rise above the flood stage. The interception of Bridge Street and Hillcrest Drive may also be flowing into the intersection at that stage. Water could also begin backing up through the storm drains on Roosevelt street. Death Investigation underway after Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies find burned body of retired Spokane anesthesiologist Updated 35 min ago Top Video Flood Advisory on the Palouse in effect Updated 56 min ago Top Video Investigators: Spokane anesthesiologist found dismembered and burned in the Dishman Hills area Updated 1 hr ago Top Video Brandon's Last Act of Kindness: Family speaks out after 16-year-old boy's fatal fall Updated 3 hrs ago News WATCH: Latah County Sheriff - "If you don't have to go out, I just wouldn't go out. 