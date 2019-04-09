Watch again

City crews will be conducting a sweep of the street Wednesday morning.

Grand is back open after MAJOR flooding last night in Pullman. City crew said they’re going to be doing another sweep up soon @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/DV3wz2MYoZ — KHQ Stephanie Stevenson (@KhqStevenson) April 10, 2019

KHQ's Noelle Lashley tweeted out photos showing flooding damage at a SNAP fitness in Pullman on Grand Avenue.

Look at the flood damage at Snap Fitness on Grand Ave. in Pullman! The flood waters have gone down, but the businesses along this street are dealing with what those waters left behind. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/bajn6OxSB2 — Noelle Lashley (@noellelashley) April 10, 2019

Tuesday night's flooding is the worst the area has seen since 1996.

UPDATE: April 10, 2019 3:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Flood Advisory for west central Latah County in north Idaho and east central Whitman County on the Palouse until at least 7:00 a.m. Wednesday as flooding continues along Missouri Flat Creek as well as near the South Fork of the Palouse River.

Law enforcement in Latah County is also reporter minor flooding occurring near Paradise Creek in Moscow.

The Latah County Sheriff's Office urged residents that don't need to be out on the roadways on Wednesday to stay home until crews have an opportunity to make sure the roads are safe.

Previous Coverage:

LATAH COUNTY - The Latah County Sheriff says there is flooding around the county. He recommends that if residents don't need to travel on Wednesday they should stay home until crews have a chance to clear the roads and make sure they are safe.

The National Weather Service has extended a flood advisory until midnight for the smaller rivers/creeks in the Pullman/Moscow area.