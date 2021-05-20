The Grand Coulee Dam visitor center and laser light show are making a return on May 20. Dam tours, however, won't resume this calendar year.
To reopen, the Bureau of Reclamation will be following the recommended guidelines from the CDC. Fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask.
“The health and safety of the public and our employees remains our number one priority,” Grand Coulee Power Manager Coleman Smith said. “We recognize the visitor center and laser light show are important to the Grand Coulee community and beyond. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding with the new safety guidelines we have in place.”
The visitor center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The laser light show will start at 10 p.m. through July 31. Starting Aug. 1, the show will start at 9:30 p.m. and will start at 8:30 p.m. in September.
