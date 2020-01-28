COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - KHQ has confirmed that a grand jury will convene in Coeur d'Alene on Wednesday, and the Coeur d'Alene Press is reporting that it's to determine if there is enough evidence to charge Lori Isenberg in the death of her husband.
Larry Isenberg was found dead in Lake Coeur d'Alene in February of 2018. He was on his boat with his wife, when she reported he'd fallen overboard. Larry Isenberg was presumed drowned, but an autopsy later showed that the cause of death was actually a lethal amount of Benadryl.
KHQ has spoken with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, which has been investigating potential criminal charges against Lori Isenberg for the past two years. They say they've handed over their investigative evidence to the Kootenai County Prosecutor's office, and can no longer comment on the case.
The Kootenai County Prosecutors office would not confirm that they are reviewing the evidence against Isenberg. However, the Kootenai County Jury Commissioner, Pete Barnes, did confirm that the grand jury will convene this week.
In 2019, Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to wire fraud and theft for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the North Idaho Housing Coalition, where she once worked. Two of her daughters also pleaded guilty for receiving embezzled funds. Each of them received three years of probation, along with 100 hours of community service, and repayment of the embezzled money.
