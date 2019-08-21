A grand opening has been set for the newly-revamped Pavilion at Riverfront Park.
City of Spokane Parks & Recreation is inviting the community to a grand-opening celebration happening Sep. 6-7. A ribbon cutting will take place Friday, Sep. 6 at 5 p.m.
Friday and Saturday's celebration will include some local music, fun for kids, beer gardens and food vendors. Both nights will be capped with a light show for the finale.
The Whitworth String Quarter, Spokane-area youth choirs and the Cronkites will perform Friday.
The fun continues into Saturday at 9 a.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. Performances Saturday include Covenant Methodist Marimba, Spokane Children's Theatre, Spokane Symphony and The Dip.
All events are free of charge, but attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or low-profile seats for the sloped lawn. A limited amount of chairs are available first come first serve.
“Riverfront is our community’s living room, at the heart of our beautiful Spokane River and falls,” said Mayor David Condon. “The Pavilion’s redesign reconnects our citizens and visitors to the river and builds upon our community assets, as envisioned in our Joint Strategic Plan, One Spokane. Our citizens overwhelming voted to invest in our signature urban park, demonstrating how important these assets are to the quality of life for everyone now and into the future.”
“Shared spaces like these bring our community together,” said Garrett Jones, interim director for Parks and Recreation. “The Pavilion is now our community’s central gathering place and our lantern, as outlined in the Master Plan for the park. It’s amazing to see how the transformation honors the past while bringing the city’s icon into the future.”
More on the Pavilion Reimagination from Spokane Parks & Recreation:
When voters approved the Riverfront Redevelopment bond, one of the five key projects focused on bringing the Pavilion back to life as the community’s central gathering place. The $22.6 million dollar investment focused on river views, light, and shade while creating a multi-use event space to host everything from community festivals, to arts and cultural activities, fitness classes, concerts, and graduations.
Illumination Blades
The remodeled and revitalized Pavilion features 479 high-tech, programmable illumination blades that light up the iconic structure like a lantern, and are capable of performing dazzling light displays with various patterns and colors. The light blades vary from 3 to 6 feet in length, with a total of 2,262 linear feet of illumination. Each one foot increment of blade can be controlled separately.
Elevated Experience with River Views
Take in panoramic views of the river and downtown on the new elevated experience, an ADA accessible catwalk culminating in a viewing platform nearly 40 feet up the Pavilion mast.
Shade
Seventy two beautiful and functional panels provide increasing shade throughout the day, partially covering the Pavilion to benefit visitors during a wide range of activities while allowing for those incredible panoramic views.
Amphitheater
The previously hardscaped interior of the Pavilion now boasts 37,000 square feet of grass-covered amphitheater-style seating where visitors can do everything from picnicking, to yoga, to watching a national act on the new flexible use event floor of 22,000 square feet. And, of course, park goers can catch a light display under the Pavilion.