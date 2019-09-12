SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A grandfather and grandson in Spokane Valley have both been charged for damaging/removing political signs in Spokane Valley.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating a report of damage to multiple Spokane Valley City Council candidates' political signs in late August. The signs had been posted on private property and one of the victims provided images from a motion-activated camera of suspects removing the signs on two separate occasions.
All three of the candidates also wished to have the incidents investigated and the suspects charged if identified.
While going over the images, detectives saw one suspect, who was later identified as 70-year-old Lawrence Wilson, tear one of the signs in half. Images from the next day showed Lawrence and two other men approach the signs and another suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Tyler Wilson, dismantled a set of signs and toss them in a vacant lot.
Investigators found Lawrence at a home nearby the scene of the crime and immediately recognized him from the pictures. He told them he tore down one of the signs because it obstructed his view when he pulled out onto the roadway. He also said he was the one who tore down the signs the following day because more had been put in place of the one he removed.
Lawrence claimed not to know either of the other men who appeared in the security images. Detectives told him the images clearly proved his statements were false, and if he continued to lie he would be charged with an additional crime.
Lawrence told them, "I don't care, I'm 70 years old. What are you going to do to me?" He then continued to say he didn't know the other men.
Detectives later returned to the home and contacted Tyler, who identified himself and explained he is Lawrence's grandson. Tyler admitted to tearing the signs down because they were bothering his grandfather, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Tyler said Lawrence had been complaining about the signs obstructing his view for about a week, although Tyler admitted they didn't block his own view of the roadway. He said the removal of the signs wasn't politically motivated in any way and he was just trying to help his grandfather.
The third man was later identified and interviewed. He admitted he knew about the incident and saw it, but didn't participate. Lawrence and Tyler's statements corroborated this and the third man was not charged with a crime.
Lawrence was issued criminal misdemeanor citations for two counts of malicious mischief, two counts of removing/defacing a political advertisement and one count of making false or misleading statements.
Tyler was issued criminal misdemeanor citations for one count of malicious mischief and one count of removing/defacing a political advertisement.
The Spokane Valley Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff's Office wants to remind the public that the destruction, defacing or unlawful removal of a political sign/advertisement is a criminal act. Anyone caught committing these acts, whether they're politically-motivate or not, will be charged with the appropriate crime.
Anyone who sees this kind of behavior is asked to report it to Crime Check at (509)456-2233. It is helpful if you can provide a detailed description including license plates of suspected vehicles if possible, without placing yourself in danger.