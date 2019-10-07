Grandmother in serious condition after being hit by mailbox during collision in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital after a frightening crash in Greenacres Monday afternoon.
Firefighters say the 70-year-old woman was walking with her granddaughter when a driver crashed into a mailbox and sent it flying into her.
Paramedics treated the woman and rushed her to the hospital in serious condition. Her granddaughter was not hurt.
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are now working with the driver to figure out exactly what happened.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.