GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Health District is reporting one patient had a negative test result for the coronavirus, while another patient is awaiting state lab results following a presumptive positive test for COVID-19.
The GCHD confirmed that one patient's test results for COVID-19 arrived Thursday morning, coming back negative.
The GCHD says another Grant Co. resident had driven to a Wenatchee hospital to get tested, and the results through a University of Washington hospital were presumed positive. The test must now go through a state laboratory prior to being a confirmed positive result.
Officials added that a person in Central Washington is also being tested for COVID-19.
