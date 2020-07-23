Update: Grant County authorities say a shooting suspect is in custody, and have canceled the shelter-in-place order for the Crescent Bar area.
No injuries were reported.
Previous coverage: GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking Crescent Bar residents to shelter indoors amid reports of an armed man and shots being fired.
The GCSO says near the end of the peninsula there is a man with a gun and shots have been fired. It is unknown if anyone is injured.
Authorities are en route.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.