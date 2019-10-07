ATM Theft Coulee City
Grant County Sheriff's Office

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is seeking info on a pair of burglars who they say stole an ATM from a Coulee City convenience store.

The Sheriff's Office says the ATM was stolen from Big Wally's early Monday morning, as a man and woman used a torch to break into the store before loading the ATM into a white SUV.

Anyone with information on this incident or the subjects involved are encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.

