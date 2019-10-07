GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is seeking info on a pair of burglars who they say stole an ATM from a Coulee City convenience store.
The Sheriff's Office says the ATM was stolen from Big Wally's early Monday morning, as a man and woman used a torch to break into the store before loading the ATM into a white SUV.
Anyone with information on this incident or the subjects involved are encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.
We're seeking the two burglars who stole the ATM from within Big Wally’s in Coulee City early this morning. The male and female used a cutting torch to break into the store then loaded the ATM into this white SUV. Call 509-762-1160. pic.twitter.com/6BRq1VIShE— Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) October 7, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.