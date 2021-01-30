Grant County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the man who robbed Sandoval's Market in George at gunpoint Friday afternoon.
In a post on Facebook, the Sheriff's Office said the Hispanic man is thought to be in his early 20s, about 5'5" tall and 145 pounds. He was dressed in a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a black mask.
Deputies say he was armed with a black handgun and was last seen running south into the George community.
A K9 unit, deputies with the Sheriff's Office, troopers with the Washington State Patrol and officers from the Quincy Police Department searched the area but the suspect was never found.
"It's possible the suspect jumped into a waiting vehicle and drove away," the Sheriff's Office said.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on who this man might be is asked to call 509-762-1160 and reference case number 21GS01105. You can remain anonymous.