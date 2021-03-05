SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Grant County child, under the age of ten, is home recovering after a scary fight against a condition called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) landed them in intensive care. This is the first reported case of MIS-C in Grant County.
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome is a condition that causes inflammation of:
- Heart
- Lungs
- Kidneys
- Brain
- Skin
- Eyes
- Gastrointestinal organs
The MIS-C definition as it stands shows anyone under the age of 21 can develop the condition, and symptoms include:
- Fever
- Gut pain
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Neck pain
- Rash
- Bloodshot eyes
- Feeling extra tired
Although death from MIS-C is rare, it is not unheard of. In fact according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 1, 2021 there have been 33 death across the country resulting from MIS-C.
The Washington Department of Health said it is unknown what exactly causes MIS-C, but it is associated with COVID-19. What’s scarier is there is no true way to identify whether or not a child has MIS-C other than process of elimination.
And while millions of people across the country have been vaccinated for COVID-19, children likely won't be able to get vaccinated until at least the summer. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have not been approved for anyone under the age of 16 and 18 years old, meaning kids will remain at risk for months.
According to Washington’s DOH, 42 kids have been diagnosed with MIS-C, including one in Spokane County.
Idaho's department of health and welfare reported the gem state has seven cases. Fortunately, no one has died from MIS-C in either state.
