GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death of a man after his body was found outside a home.
The GCSO said it happened in Beverly on the 17300 block of Pasco Street, Tuesday morning.
First responders were dispatched after a witness called 911 around 5:45 a.m. where they found the body of a Hispanic man who is believed to be 20 to 30-years-old.
The Grant County Coroner is working to confirm the man's identity.
Grant County Major Crimes detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
