UPDATE: July 1, 2019, 9:15 p.m.
Grand County fire crews have contained the I-90 Monument fire that was burning near the Wildhorse Monument east of the Vantage Bridge.
Crews are now starting to mop up, there is no further risk.
#I90Fire :: Fire contained and in mop up. No further risk. No further messaging on this incident. A busy night for sure. @wspd6pio @wsdot_east pic.twitter.com/i4hu5mkuWk— Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) July 2, 2019
UPDATE: July 1, 2019, 8:20 p.m.
Grant County fire crews are mopping up the Cliff Fire that was burning between Beverley and Mattawa, WA. In total, crews estimate the fire burned around 100 acres.
The I-90 Monument Fire is estimated to be burning around 6+ acres on the East side of I-90 near Vantage and the Wildhorse Monument.
Crews are accessing the fire through the monument's parking lot.
There are currently no evacuation orders at this time. No homes are being threatened.
UPDATE: July 1, 2019
Firefighters say the Cliff Fire is currently burning around 70 acres. Crews were able to map it via helicopter.
A new fire has started near the Wildhorse Monument just two miles east of the Vantage Bridge.
There are no current evacuation orders for either fire. Firefighters ask you be aware of firefighters working to put out the fire along the I-90.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Grant County firefighters are working to put out the Cliff Fire that's burning east of State Route 243 South at milepost 27, between Beverley and Mattawa.
Currently, the fire is estimated to be around 200 acres.
Travel is impacted on South SR-243, but so far there have been no evacuation requests.
GRANT CO SHERIFF'S: #CliffFire :: Wildfire east of SR243 South MP 27. Travel impacted on SR243. No evacuation requests. Be careful for firefighters and fire aircraft. Keep personal drones on the ground. Watch for aircraft on the Columbia River - https://t.co/72lNDUSJCc @wspd6pio pic.twitter.com/38naQPREO5— Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) July 2, 2019
Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be careful and watch for both firefighters and aircraft in and around the Columbia River.
You are advised to keep your personal drones on the ground while firefighters work to contain the fire.