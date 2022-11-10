MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital after her son ran her over with his car, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).
Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, deputies responded to the incident on Harris Road Northeast, where they found 42-year-old Cheryl Lee Hall seriously injured. She was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Wenatchee for treatment of multiple injuries.
Investigators noted the vehicle of Hall's son, 29-year-old Raymond Lee Surber, had severe front end and windshield damage. Surber was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault.
GCSO investigators are still working to determine the events leading up to the assault, however they believe alcohol may have played a role in the incident.