ROYAL CITY, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff's Deputies are asking the public for any information that may help lead them to two women who committed a home invasion robbery in the morning of June 15 near Royal City.
Around 1 a.m., the victim was woken up by two women inside his home in the 1400 block of Road 14-Southwest.
One of the woman pointed a gun at the victims head while cocking it. The women took the victim's cell phone and wallet.
Both women left the scene in a white SUV, the victim was unhurt and said he did not know them.
One woman was described as light complexion with a rose tattoo on the middle of her neck, a nose ring, and a piercing next to her left eye.
The other woman was described as light complexion and having a hooded sweatshirt covering her head.
Sheriff Joe Kriete said, "If anyone knows who these two robbers may be, we'd really appreciate a call. They're clearly armed and dangerous."
If you or anyone you know has information, please call Grant County Sheriff's Office at (509) 762-1160 and refer to case number 23GS06792.