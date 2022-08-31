MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a driver for DUI after crashing into a home in Moses Lake.
Deputies said the car crashed into the home near Vandenburg Loop and Halsey Drive in the Larson community in Moses Lake this morning.
According to deputies, the driver of the car is suspected of driving under the influence. The driver also sustained minor injuries in the crash.
The people inside the home weren't hurt.
Right now, Grant County deputies haven't released the name of the driver.