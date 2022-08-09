grant county missing.jpg
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County deputies say they are looking for a missing man that could have disappeared suspiciously.

Detectives are looking for 43-year-old Audel Espinoza-Duenas of rural Grant County.

Detectives say Espinoza-Duenas was last seen on August 4 around 7:45 p.m. near his home on the 7700 block of Road 12-Southeast near the Grant-Adams county line.

According to detectives, Espinoza-Duenas does not have a history which would lead investigators to think he disappeared on his own.

Espinoza-Duenas is described as six feet tall and 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue coveralls.
 
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov

