GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County deputies say they are looking for a missing man that could have disappeared suspiciously.
Detectives are looking for 43-year-old Audel Espinoza-Duenas of rural Grant County.
Detectives say Espinoza-Duenas was last seen on August 4 around 7:45 p.m. near his home on the 7700 block of Road 12-Southeast near the Grant-Adams county line.
According to detectives, Espinoza-Duenas does not have a history which would lead investigators to think he disappeared on his own.