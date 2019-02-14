MATTAWA, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies are warning the public after a robbery south of Mattawa.
According to the Sheriff's Office, it happened at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday . The victim was a driver who stopped to help, what he believed was a disabled vehicle with two people on Road S-Southwest near Road 25-Southwest.
The victim was confronted by a man with a knife who robbed him of his wallet, which contained cash and credit cards, according to the Sheriff's Office. During the incident, the victim was also grabbed by the neck by one of the assailants.
The suspected vehicle is described as an older Ford Explorer with dents and scratches on the passenger side.
The suspect with the knife was described as heavy-set, six-feet-tall, wearing a ski mask, black sweatshirt and black pants. The victim wasn't able to describe the other suspect, according to authorities.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference case number 18GS01679. Tipsters can remain anonymous.