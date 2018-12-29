MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake man was arrested after the Grant County Sheriff's Office says a suspected homemade explosive devices was found in his car.
A deputy pulled over 39-year-old Ryan Palmer Thursday afternoon for a minor traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy saw an object resembling an explosive device in the back seat. The Washington State Patrol bomb squad was called to the scene and the device was rendered safe.
According to the probable cause statement submitted to the court by investigators, Palmer said that up until 2015 he had worked as a chemical driver for Nutrien Ag Solutions in Moses Lake. Palmer believed Nutrien Ag Solutions didn't have safe workplace practices and believed his exposure to chemicals contributed to his daughter’s birth defects.
Palmer also stated that he had “frequently” “walked all over the plant” on over twenty occasions in an attempt to demonstrate what he perceived as lax security measures.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Palmer told detectives about several plans he imaged to damage or set off explosives at the Nutrien Ag Solutions plant.
The Washington State Patrol is analyzing evidence and the case remains under investigation.