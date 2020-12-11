GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A Grant County Sheriff's deputy was found dead inside his home Friday morning.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Jon Melvin was found after family members called a welfare check when they were unable to reach him.
Deputy Melvin was 60-years-old. He served for over 35 years in law enforcement.
He was preparing to retire in early 2021 after he reached 36 years of service.
“Deputy Melvin was a well-rounded, highly-skilled deputy whose intelligence was outweighed only by his compassion and willingness to always help others,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “Jon will be deeply missed.”
The Grant County Sheriff's Office did not release a cause of death but his body is at the coroner's office.
