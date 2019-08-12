OTHELLO, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is looking for an Othello man who has been missing since August, 3.
Arthur Valentino Madrigal, 36, was last seen in the Heart Lake area of Grant County. He was in the company of a 20-year-old woman and they came to the area in a burgundy colored Dodge truck.
He's described as 5'6" tall, 130 pounds with a tattoo of Chinese symbols on his neck.
According to the sheriff's office, area guests might have seen a woman calling out for the man for an extended period of time during that day or evening.
Anyone who was a the Heart Lake area on Saturday, August 3, is asked to contact Detective John Wallace at (509)766-3191 x2322.
Even if you don't think you saw anything that day, you are asked to please call anyway as that fact is also important.