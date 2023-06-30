SPOKANE, Wash. — Stevens Land Holdings in Grant County has been fined $10,000 for continuing to irrigate 100 acres of alfalfa without a permit.
In the summer of 2022, the Washington Department of Ecology discovered that Stevens Land Holdings, a limited liability company, was irrigating 100 acres with a illegal water supply.
The company was committed to find legal water leading up to the 2023 irrigation season.
As the spring of 2023 came around they continued to irrigate alfalfa without a permit. Ecology then issued a cease-and-desist order in April requiring the business to stop irrigation and fined them $4,000.
Stevens Land Holdings paid the fine but continued to use unpermitted water.
“Unpermitted water use in this area threatens groundwater supplies that are already committed to legal water right holders,” said Jaime Short, water resources section manager for Ecology’s Eastern Region. “Stevens Land Holdings, LLC’s unpermitted irrigation comes after many offers of technical assistance and orders to stop the violation.”
The current fine is $10,000 and was based on a combination of the violation and the repeated, continued water use after being notified by Ecology about the issue. Stevens Land Holdings has 30 days to pay or appeal this fine.