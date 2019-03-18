GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A local firefighter and his family say they are devastated after someone stole their truck as it was parked in front of their Soap Lake home. The truck was full of the tools and gear needed to support their family.
Corey Hendricks is a volunteer firefighter with Grant County District 7. He also works as a wildland firefighter in the summer and fall. He says the whole thing has felt like a punch in the gut.
"My truck is destroyed," he said. "I am still hoping we can find some of my firefighter gear and tools."
The truck was stolen earlier this month, but was recently recovered near Moses Lake. Hendricks said it was completely stripped.
"They even took the dome light," he said.
The crooks also poured something into the oil that destroyed the engine. The loss of the truck is crushing, but what was inside makes it even worse.
"It was my fire fighting clothes, gear, some tools," he said.
The family says Corey works as a mechanic/yard operator when he isn't fighting fires. He carries tools with him at all times in case he sees someone who needs help. What was inside the truck can only be described as his "lifeline."
If you know anything that can help recover his property, please call Grant County deputies and reference case number 19GS02314.