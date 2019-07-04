Grant County Fire District 13 says a two-acre fire that started Wednesday night in the Ephrata area and threatened a close-by residence was caused by fireworks.
GCFD 13 had five trucks respond in a few minutes that kept the fire on the 1400 block of 12.3 NW Rd. at around two acres, which had impacted a residence about 50 yards away.
Crews were able to contain the fire around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
"We have extra firefighters ready this holiday, but please help us reduce Washington Wildfires," GCFD 13 said in a Facebook post. "Fireworks and wildland don't mix!"