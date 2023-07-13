MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Health District (GCHD) has improved monitoring systems for cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) that will be piloted in Moses Lake this year.
Blue-green algae is common in Grant County waters. It grows in fresh water with exposure to sunlight, high temperatures and nutrients from the water.
With this new system, Moses Lake will be divided into six sections for monitoring and sampling purposes:
- North Moses Lake
- Lewis Horn
- Parker Horn
- Middle Moses Lake
- Pelican Horn
- South Moses Lake (Sand Dunes)
“This pilot project has been a goal of GCHD’s for quite some time and we couldn’t have done it without the help of our willing volunteers and community partners, especially the Columbia Basin Conservation District. We are thrilled to see it come to life!”, says Environmental Health Manager, Stephanie Shopbell.
A group of dedicated volunteers, called cyanobacteria surveillance by citizens, users and managers, will help consistently monitor potential blooms of algae in each section.
One advantage of this initiative is the ability to issue targeted advisories for a specific section instead of the entire lake if blue-green algae was to bloom.
To look at the GCHD's blue-algae monitoring results, you can find it on their website HERE. Also, if you are interested in volunteering for this initiative, you can sign up on the website HERE.
Currently, there is a water quality warning for the Perch Point area on Potholes Reservoir.
The GCHD recommends that you do not swim or water ski in areas with scum and to not drink lake water.
They also recommend that you keep pets and livestock away from the area, clean fish well and discard guts and avoid areas of scum when boating.
If you or a pet experience contact with blue-algae in this area you may develop symptoms after 30 minutes to 24 hours. The symptoms you or an animal may develop include:
- Jaundice
- Shock
- Abdominal pain/distention
- Weakness
- Nausea/vomiting
- Severe thirst
- Rapid/weak pulse
The GCHD hope to eventually expand this pilot project beyond Moses Lake and implement similar monitoring systems on other Grant County lakes known for annual blue-green algae blooms.