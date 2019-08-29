MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A sewage spill in the waters of a Moses Lake neighborhood has resulted in a 7-day no contact advisory.
According to the Grant County Health District, people should not swim, fish or have any contact with lake water in the impacted Knolls Vista area through September 5. The public is also advised not to irrigate using lake water.
The advisory does not affect drinking water and no sewer services were affected, according to the Health District.
Sewage was reported to be spilling into the lake at about 6:00 pm on Wednesday, August 28 by a resident in the 300 block of west Northshore Drive. The Moses Lake Fire Department and the City's Waste Water Division were able to cap the leak at about 11:30 that night.
It was determined there was a baseball-sized hole in the side of the pipe, which was more than likely a result of the aged pipe. This was the second known repair to the pipe in the last two years, according to the Health District.
City staff are working on options to discontinue the use of the aged pipe and keep the issue from reappearing in the future. Health District staff are also placing warning signs at public access points for the impacted area.