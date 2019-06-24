The Grant County Health District has issued a health alert as officials investigate a suspected norovirus outbreak at a long-term care facility in Moses Lake.
The exact number of cases recorded in the outbreak are unknown, but Grant County Health officials say there is a potential for the outbreak to grow.
If infected, a person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. It's transmitted through contaminated hands, equipment, surfaces, food and water.
Most people infected with norovirus get better in one to three days.
Common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and some stomach cramping.
To prevent the spread of the virus, remember to follow these basic prevention strategies:
- Always wash your hands carefully with soap and water
- After using the toilet and changing diapers, and before eating, preparing, or handling food
- Wash fruits and vegetables and cook seafood thoroughly
- Carefully wash fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating them
- Cook oysters and other shellfish thoroughly before eating them
- Stay home when sick and for two days after symptoms stop
- Avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after symptoms stop
- Promptly clean and disinfect any surfaces that become soiled with vomit or diarrhea
- Disinfect with a freshly made chlorine bleach solution (5 to 25 tablespoons of household bleach per gallon of water); leave on affected area for at least 5 minutes
- Wash laundry thoroughly
- Immediately remove and wash clothes or linens that may be contaminated with vomit or diarrhea