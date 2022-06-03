Vault police light image

EPHRATA, Wash. - An inmate was arrested shortly after being released from Grant County Jail after being given the key FOB of another inmates car. 

Grant County authorities believe the FOB was incorrectly stored in inmate Eduardo Solares Rivera's property box.

Rivera was able to locate the car and use FOB to get in before driving off with it, according to deputies. 

Solares Rivera was stopped by Ephrata police shortly after taking the car and brought right back to jail for theft of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, and possession of stolen property.

