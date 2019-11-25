GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grizzly, the first K9 in service for the Grant County Sheriff's Office, has officially retired.
The GCSO says K9 Grizzly's retirement became official following a meeting with the Grant County Commissioners. Deputy Dave De La Rosa and K9 Grizzly were on hand as the Commissioners signed a resolution declaring Grizzly retired, surplus and authorized the sale of Grizzly to his handler De La Rosa.
Grizzly was the first K9 in service for the Sheriff's Office four years ago, helping the department capture several suspects and even the life-saving location of a man with dementia. The Sheriff's Office says Grizzly will now enjoy retired life at the residence of Deputy De La Rosa.
Sheriff Tom Jones stated, "Grizzly was a tremendous asset to the Sheriff's Office but glad he gets to enjoy retirement".
Grizzly and De La Rosa have made stops at the KHQ studios in the past as well.
De La Rosa will continue to be a K9 handler with recently-certified K9 Hawk, now on patrol for the GCSO.
Grizzly recently turned six years old and suffers from several medical issues, which couldn't be overcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.