MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The first Grant County "Net Nanny" child exploitation case ended with a conviction on Thursday.
According to a release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), Joshua Leonard was convicted on attempted rape of a child in the second degree in connection the child exploitation scheme.
Net Nanny is a program involving multiple Washington state law enforcement agencies, tasked with proactively targeting people involved in child abuse online.
Leonard was one of seven men arrested in August of 2022 as part of the operation. The remaining six men arrested are currently awaiting trial after being charged by the Grant County Prosecutor's Office with similar offenses.
The sting was led by the Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Task Force. The task force is dedicated to protecting children by assisting and investigating missing child and exploitation cases.
The case was tried by Grant County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Carlee Bittle, who also recently obtained convictions in the cases of Michael Rice and Anthony Fulkerson.
"I am proud to partner with the Washington State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies to prosecute individuals who prey on children, and to ensure they are held accountable," Bittle said. "Working with these dedicated officers in operations like Net Nanny is a testament to what interagency partnerships can accomplish to pursue the guilty and protect the innocent."