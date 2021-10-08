WINCHESTER, Wash. - Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) worked Friday with federal agents to serve a search warrant at a property known to locals as "the compound."
"The compound" is located on the 10700 block of State Route 28. Little was shared about the operation other than that it was drug-related.
"Due to restrictions on pre-trial publicity related to federal criminal cases, we cannot disclosed much about what happened," Grant County Sherriff's Office's Kyle Foreman said in a post.
What he could say was that four people were taken into custody.