MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Pounds of meth, stacks of cash barely held together by rubber bands, heroin and handguns were seized last month in a coordinated drug bust by Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET).
According to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), has been following the movements of a drug cell responsible for distributing "pound-level quantities" of methamphetamines and heroine.
INET conducted multiple controlled drug-buys, each happening within blocks of a school, and executed at least 20 search warrants since February of 2021 with cooperation from a local distributor.
43-year-old Veronica Arredondo of Moses lake was arrested in connection with the drug bust. Her charges are still pending.
Investigators seized about 22 pounds of meth, around one ounce of heroin, over $16,000 in US currency. Two firearms were also found, one of which was stolen.
Grant County officials believe the drug trafficking organization involved has links to Honduras.
INET conducted the investigation with help from investigators and analysts with Northwest High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and the Western States Information Network.
Members from Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Quincy Police Department, and the Washington National Guard make up INET.
Earlier in the year, INET arrested a Ephrata man in possession of heroin, meth and firearms.