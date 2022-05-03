Grant County officers stop wanted felon during attempted carjacking in Moses Lake

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A wanted felon is in the Grant County Jail and KHQ obtained body camera video from the moments officers stopped him from trying to carjack a family.
The Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) said officers tried to arrest Salvador Harguideguy for four felony warrants, but he ran away.
After they chased him, he ran up to a woman who had just put her two kids in the car, and forced his way into the driver's seat.
As both the woman and officers fought with him, witnesses managed to get the kids to safety while the man kept trying to drive away.
Officers were able to arrest him and nobody got hurt. Right now, he faces charges for assault, burglary, attempted car theft and illegally having a gun.