Grant County police and deputies fundraising to build K9 kennel system

There's a new push to take care of the K9 units from a few local police departments.
Grant County Sheriff's deputies, Adams County Sheriff's deputies and Moses Lake Police are raising money to build a kennel system for their K9s in Moses Lake.
The new kennels would also serve as a training space, a bathing area for the K9s and a safe and secure place to hold and take care of the K9s whenever their handlers go out of town.
The three law enforcement agencies are holding a fun run and festival on October 5 at McCosh Park as a fundraiser. You can resister at www.mlrec.com.