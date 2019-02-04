Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones is adding his name to the now-long list of Washington law enforcement officials who will not enforce I-1639.

“I agree with my other county sheriff colleagues. I am instructing my deputies not to enforce Initiative 1639 in Grant County while the constitutional validity remains in argument at the federal courts level. I swore an oath to defend our citizens and their constitutionally protected rights. I do not believe the popular vote overrules that,” Sheriff Tom Jones said.

Sheriff Jones went on to add “If the courts later rule the validity of this new law, at that time I will partner closely with our prosecutor’s office to ensure the best plan moving forward. Grant County has a very large voter base of citizens that are pro Second Amendment. They, we, have a right to have this challenge and appeals process play out before moving forward.”