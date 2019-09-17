GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's K9 Grizzly will be enjoying his retirement as K9 Hawk steps up to take his place.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Grizzly suffers from several medical issues, which couldn't be overcome. His handler, Deputy Dave DeLaRosa, will adopt Grizzly and continue caring for him.
"Grizzly's service to the citizens of Grant County include scores of suspect captures, and also the rescue of an at-risk elderly man suffering from Alzheimer's who wandered away from his Ephrata-area home back in the cold of winter in February," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.
Grizzly also served as an ambassador for the Sheriff's Office and participated in many public demonstrations. He has a broad fan base made up of children and dog lovers.
Deputy DeLaRosa will be handling Grizzly's successor, K9 Hawk. Hawk is a four-year-old German Shepherd who was acquired from the Vancouver B.C. Police Department. He already has training and two years of patrol work under his collar.
The Sheriff's Office encourages youth groups and other organizations to meet Hawk. To do so, contact ddelarosa@grantcountywa.gov.