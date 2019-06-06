GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office and the Mattawa Police Department are looking for a man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Antonio Martinez-Carranza is described as a Hispanic man, 5'7", 220 pounds with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and gray sweatpants and walking in the 200 block of E. Fourth Street in Mattawa.
Authorities say he may be armed.
Martinez-Carranza is wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting May 29 in Mattawa. Nobody was hurt. A 17-year-old male was arrested June 6 for his involvement in the shooting.
Surveillance video showed black Chevrolet Silverado pickup as the likely suspect vehicle.
Then on May 31, an occupant in a black Mazda 3 allegedly fired three shots at an unoccupied black Chevrolet Silverado. Nobody was hurt.
On June 6, 18-year-old Moses Prieto was arrested for his alleged involvement in that shooting.
Police believe the shootings are connected and gang-involved. Police are seeking Martinez-Carranza for his participation in the May 29 shooting.
Anyone with information should call 509-762-1160 or send an email to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.