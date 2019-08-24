Grant County Sheriff's Office released a level 3 sex offender notification for Soap Lake Saturday afternoon.
According to the sheriff's office, Brian Clark is living in the 60 block of SR-28 West in Soap Lake.
He is currently not wanted for any crimes, but authorities release information when they feel it is necessary to protect the public.
Clark served his sentence and will be living in the location listed.
According to the release, Grant County Sheriff's Office has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live.