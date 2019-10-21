Grant County Sheriff's Office searching for pickup driver connected to Moses Lake shooting

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office are looking for the driver of a pickup truck connected to a shooting near Moses Lake.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place around noon on Sunday, October 20, in the 9400 block of Maple Drive.
The intended target of the shooting was not injured and was uncooperative.
Anyone with information about the pickup driver is asked to call (509)762-1160.
