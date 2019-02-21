Grant County Sheriff's Office warns of cashier check, money order scam

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is warning about cashier checks or money orders that are sent through the mail.
The Sheriff's Office says it can happen when someone sells something and a buyer sends a cashier check or money order in the mail as payment. The amount might be for more than the agreed sale price and the buyer asks the seller to cash the check and send the excess back to them.
Banks may cash the cashier check or money order, but it may be several days or even weeks before the fraud is discovered. Then, the bank will want to recoup the loss, and will take the fraudulently-gained amount out of the seller's account.
The scammer will be untraceable and might even be in another county.
The Sheriff's Office says to think scam if you encounter the following:
- You get a check/money order in the mail and you did nothing to earn it.
- You get a check/money order for any reason and the sender asks you to cash it and send money back to them.
