The fire, which began in a Porta Potty next to the Airway Deli Mart, quickly spread to the convenient store building. The store was badly damaged in the blaze.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The suspect in this morning's arson fire is 28-year-old Brandon Keith Lopez of Othello. He is lodged in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of first-degree arson.

He was arrested after members of the community recognized his image and notified authorities.

Last updated: May 6 at 5:30 p.m.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office located a man suspected of lighting a fire overnight that severely damaged the Airway Deli Mart in Moses Lake.

Grant County Fire District 5 responded around 3:30 a.m. to the Airway Deli Mart at State Route 17 and Airway Drive. Officials believe the fire was started in a portapotty and then extended to the building. 

GCSO said nobody was hurt, but if you have any information, you're asked to give them a call. 

