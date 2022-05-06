MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The suspect in this morning's arson fire is 28-year-old Brandon Keith Lopez of Othello. He is lodged in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of first-degree arson.
He was arrested after members of the community recognized his image and notified authorities.
Last updated: May 6 at 5:30 p.m.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office located a man suspected of lighting a fire overnight that severely damaged the Airway Deli Mart in Moses Lake.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is looking for a man suspected of lighting an overnight fire that severely damaged a Moses Lake convenience store.
Grant County Fire District 5 responded around 3:30 a.m. to the Airway Deli Mart at State Route 17 and Airway Drive. Officials believe the fire was started in a portapotty and then extended to the building.
GCSO said nobody was hurt, but if you have any information, you're asked to give them a call.